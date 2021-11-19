Total Ghana has unveiled new packaging for its range of lubricants to enhance the experience of its customers.

In order to create unity for its brand, Total Ghana applied this new design to its ranges; Quartz 9000 Fut. GF6 0W-20, Quartz INEO MC3 5W-30, Quartz 9000 5W-40 and Quartz 7000 10W-40.

The new design features a bigger side handle for a better grip and a redesigned cap to prevent waste when pouring oil.

Total Ghana’s Lubricant Manager, Henry Adzewodah, explained that the new packaging was based on customer feedback, following research.

“This resulted in an expertly engineered new bottle and a beautifully designed label to bring the best experience to our customers,” he said.

“We are continuously innovating, to bring value to our cherished customers.”

The new packaging also features labeling and photos modeled after the dashboard of a car.

“Even if you cannot read, you have pictures that give an indication of what the oil can be used for. So it makes it easier for the end-user to select the right kind of lubricant, and also easy for them to understand and to make informed decisions,” he explained.

The new packaging also comes with a QR code for the customer to authenticate that the product is a genuine total product.

Speaking during the unveiling, the National Petroleum Authority CEO, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, lauded Total’s innovation in a space that has 170 oil marketing companies.

“If there is fierce competition, the only way that you can stand out is adherence to standards, adherence to quality, adherence to the rules, and adherence to modern technological changes and solutions.”

Beyond the unveiling, Dr. Hamid noted the importance of communicating what is actually in the lubricant container, which he was confident was up to the highest standards.

“In the next few months, we are going to set out rules, to set out standards for how lubricants should be made, should be blended, or what quality of lubricants we should have in our country,” the NPA CEO added.

The launch took place at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Thursday Evening and had in attendance various stakeholders from the petroleum and transport sector.