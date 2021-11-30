Executive Management Committee of UBA Ghana have held a reading session with four Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra region.

The project, dubbed Read Africa Clinic, is an initiative of the UBA Foundation to educate the African Youth and rekindle the dwindling reading culture among students.

The Read Africa Clinic which was hosted by Labone Senior High School had Accra Girls’, Osu Presec and La Presec participating in the session.

The students were grouped with UBA Executives reading two sets of African Literature books to them: “Segu” and “Fine Boys”. After the reading session, there were interactions and question time and gifts were given to students who answered correctly.

The Foundation also donated boxes of African Literature Books to all the four schools.

Presenting the books to the various schools, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Henry Nii Dottey, said UBA is committed to contributing its quota to education in Ghana by rekindling reading amongst African youths.

He said the UBA Foundation, the CSR wing of the Bank focuses on Education, Empowerment and Environment with considerable investment in the area of education. Through the education wing, the Bank have three initiatives; National Essay Competition, Read Africa and Each One, Teach One.

“We want to encourage our younger generation to read; their passion for reading informative and educative books is fast eroding and this is part of the ills we want to correct in the continent’s educational sector”, he continued.

He added: “Having identified the need to curb the trend across the continent, the UBA Foundation came up with Read Africa to encourage leisure reading in junior and senior secondary schools students across Africa”.

Mr. Dottey also used the opportunity to encourage the students present to actively participate in this year’s National Essay Competition.

He also asked teachers to guide their students and encourage many students in their respective schools to participate in the National Essay Competition and stand the chance of winning scholarships for their tertiary education anywhere in Africa.

The visibly elated students from the various schools expressed their gratitude to UBA for the kind gesture demonstrated towards them and pledged to put the books to good use.