United Bank for Africa Ghana Ltd, Africa’s Global Bank, has been named as the Best CSR Bank at the just ended Middle East and Africa Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2021.

The announcement was made in a release and published on their website.

It said the award conferred on the bank is in recognition of the innovative roles it played in its corporate social responsibility.

The Bank won the award with the National Essay Competition, its flagship educational project where it gives out scholarships to brilliant but needy students who excel in the competition.

Since 2014, the Bank has funded 21 students through tertiary education with the recent 3 winners about to begin their studies at various tertiary institutions in the country.

The top three winners of the competition receive bursaries of $5,000; $3,000 and $2,000 respectively as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes.

In addition to this, all 10 finalists of the competition are rewarded with high-definition laptops and certificates for participation.

Mrs. Sylvia Inkoom, Deputy Managing Director of UBA Ghana, who commented on the award at the launch said:

“We are delighted to be recognized with this award, which speaks of how the National Essay Competition is making a positive impact on the society by way of providing students with an opportunity to attend tertiary institutions’’.

“This further demonstrates our commitment to helping our community and the country by way of investing in education and empowering the youth.”

Mrs. Inkoom said at the launch of the 8th Edition of the National Essay Competition that the choice of the topic. ‘The Ghana Education Service (GES) has appointed you as a consultant to review the double-track system. Submit your recommendations to the governing council of the GES.’

It was deliberate and intended to spark a national dialogue about the double-track system, which was informed by facts and not sentiments.

She said the essays would also provide students with an appropriate platform to influence national policy.

She urged qualified candidates to apply for the 2021 edition through the advertised website: https://www.ubaghana.com/national-essay-competition-2021.

“This year we look forward to receiving entries from applicants across the country, with the collaborative effort from the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education”, she concluded.