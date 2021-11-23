United Bank for Africa Ghana Ltd, Africa’s Global Bank, picked two awards at the just-ended 2021 Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards. The awards are ‘Digital Bank of the Year’, and ‘Most Active E-zwich Bank of the Year’.

The announcement was made at an awards gala night held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The two awards to UBA are in recognition of the innovative roles the Bank plays in deepening financial inclusion in the country; changing the face of digital banking services with its new mobile banking app and Virtual Banker – LEO, and E-zwich services aimed at deliveringfirst- rate services to customers.

Henry Nii Dottey, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications of UBA Ghana commenting on the awards said ‘’we are delighted to be recognized with these awards, which speak to the innovative strategies and unique product development. We have implemented in recent years ground-breaking technological solutions that offer convenience to our customers and enhance financial inclusion through our digital platforms like LEO which is an industry first, our enhanced mobile banking app, internet banking services as well as E-zwich services making banking services so fast and secure”.

“To support Government agenda of digitalization and cashless society, the Bank has and continue to issue free E-zwich cards to National Service Persons to ensure they receive their monthly allowance with ease”, he added.

Mr. Dottey further noted the Bank will not rest but continue to do more in ensuring the deepening of financial services in Ghana and offer superior products and solutions to the customer.

“We dedicate these awards to all our customers, for making us their preferred Bank in meeting their business and financial needs. We remain committed to putting You, our customers First,” he concluded.

The award ceremony was on the theme: “Celebrating Excellence and Promoting Standards in the Accountancy and Finance Sectors”.

Ghana Accountancy & Finance Awards have been created to highlight the vital work done throughout all industries and sectors by the experts who ensure that every firm, regardless of size, reputation, geographical location, or area of expertise, can be confident that the figures that make it tick are in safe hands.

About UBA

United Bank for Africa (Ghana), Ltd, pioneered the entry of a new generation of foreign banks into the country in January 2005.

The presence of UBA in the banking industry in Ghana over the last sixteen years has galvanized banking onto a higher performance level; where competition and innovation in responding to the needs of the customer have become the driving force of the industry.

UBA’s world-class customer-driven innovations have earned it the confidence of the Ghanaian public; as it continues to provide banking services to a wide variety of customers.