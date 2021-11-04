One of the journalists’ most important roles is that of bringing to light the truth. This involves identifying, compiling and verifying facts and then accurately reporting their meaning, an undertaking that places journalists in a unique and crucial position. In the words of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, it is their job to “speak truth to power”.

For too many journalists, however, telling the truth comes at a price. Truth and power do not always go hand in hand. Worldwide, between 2006 and 2020, nearly 1,200 journalists were killed in the line of duty.

Many have lost their lives while covering conflicts, but even more are being killed outside situations of conflict, murdered for investigating issues such as corruption, trafficking, political wrongdoing, human rights violations and environmental abuses.

Death is not the only risk journalists face. Attacks on the press can take the form of threats, kidnappings, arrests, imprisonment or harassment (both online and offline), and they are targeted at women in particular.

We can and should do more. In nearly nine out of 10 cases, the perpetrators of these crimes go unpunished.

Journalists are essential to preserving the fundamental right to freedom of expression, set out in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

When attacks against journalists go unpunished, the legal system and safety frameworks have failed everyone.

States thus have an obligation to protect journalists and to ensure that the perpetrators of crimes against them are punished.

Judges and prosecutors in particular have an important role to play in promoting swift and effective criminal proceedings.

To this end, in recent years, UNESCO has trained nearly 23,000 judicial officials, including judges, prosecutors, and lawyers. The training has covered international standards related to freedom of expression and the safety of journalists and has placed a particular focus on issues of impunity.

To raise awareness and support these actions, every 2 November, UNESCO celebrates the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. This year, our #EndImpunity campaign is highlighting some of the specific risks which journalists face in their quest to uncover the truth. On this day, I call on everyone to join the campaign.

I also call on all Member States and international and non-governmental organizations to join forces to guarantee the safety of journalists and put an end to impunity.

Only by investigating and prosecuting crimes against media professionals can we guarantee access to information and freedom of expression. Only by allowing the truth to be spoken can we advance peace, justice and sustainable development in our societies.

–

Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay

Director-General of UNESCO.