A total of 323 out of school teenage vulnerable girls in the Nadowl-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region, have successfully graduated from a six-month skills training program.

The girls, aged between 15 and 19 years, were selected from 12 communities in the district and enrolled in skills training of their choices by ProNet North Ghana, a non-governmental organization under a four-year Strategic Approaches to Girls Education (STAGE) Program, in a bid to empower them to be self-reliant.

The Country Director of Prophet North Ghana, Martin Dery, addressing the girls at a graduation ceremony explained that “181 of the vulnerable girls dropped out of school at stage 3 while the remaining 142 are girls who have never been to school”.

He said apart from the skills training, the girls who were selected under the “non-formal truck” of the program also underwent literacy classes in numeracy in their mother tongues.

He further disclosed that 734 out of the 803 vulnerable girls who were selected under the formal track cohort of the program have also successfully been enrolled into some 27 basic schools in the district, and received support from his organization.

Mr. Martin Dery commended all facilitators and Community-based Oversight Committee members for their high sense of dedication and volunteerism demonstrated throughout the training programme.

The graduates were given certificates, startup kits, and seed money under the program which is funded by the UK-aid and implemented by World Education Inc. and partners.