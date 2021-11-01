Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the charity arm of Vodafone Ghana, in collaboration with the Divine Mother and Child Foundation (DMCF), has organised a free health screening exercise for residents of Asokore Mampong municipality and neighbouring communities within the Ashanti Region.

The outreach, dubbed “Rural Ultrasound Scan Project”, aims to reduce maternal and child mortality using ultrasonography.

Hundreds of women benefited from the health screening, including expectant mothers who underwent antenatal ultrasound scans, and women who had their breasts screened for breast cancer as part of Vodafone’s breast cancer awareness month.

Commenting on the initiative, the Head of Vodafone Foundation, Rev. Amaris Nana Perbi, stated that the Vodafone Ghana Foundation is keen on ensuring that Ghana meets Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) three, which aims at reducing maternal mortality.

“As a foundation, improving maternal health in rural areas across the country is our priority. Many women in rural communities face unique challenges that make it harder for them to reach this ideal or receive any care at all, sometimes. Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s Ultrasound Scan outreach provided women with comprehensive and seamless medical care from qualified health practitioners. This initiative is also part of our contribution to reducing maternal mortality by 2030 and improving the lives of Ghanaians, “he said.

A Senior Enrolled Nurse at the Asokore Mampong Health Centre, Rumeysa Mohammed, was enthused about the turnout to access quality healthcare.

“The Rural Ultrasound Scan programme was a success. We achieved our expectations for the programme because it was the first of its kind in the Asokore Mampong municipality. We didn’t know the turnout would be that huge. However, with the help of Vodafone Ghana Foundation and the Divine Mother and Child Foundation, we have reached out to so many expectant mothers within the municipality and beyond,” she said.

The free ultrasound project is one of the many socially impactful initiative Vodafone outlined as part of its support for Asantehene Golf Open Championship this year.