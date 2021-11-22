Following the devastation of some coastal communities in the Keta, Ketu South Municipalities, and Anloga District on 7th November, 2021, by tidal waves, the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), has started a series of phased humanitarian interventions to support displaced families.

Over 3,000 residents have been rendered homeless as a result of the disaster, leaving vulnerable women and children to seek relief from benevolent corporate organizations and others.



The CODA Health Train is providing affected residents with free medical screening and referrals to hospitals, where necessary.

This was contained in a press statement copied to Citi News.

There is also an ongoing free registration and renewal of the subscription to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). CODA is also distributing assorted toiletries and consumables to victims after its first visit to assess the situation.

The CEO of CODA, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, expressed the sympathy of the Authority to victims and touched on some other planned humanitarian support to ease the plight of the people.

The press statement further added that “we will provide small loans to the women through the CODA Credit Union, offer outboard motors to the fishers at highly subsidised prices with flexible payment terms, and provide each fishmonger with a head pan”.

“CODA will also see how best to help more victims out of this unfortunate situation through the CODA Drive and other initiatives, the statement added.

“We are truly touched by your plight, and we are committed to doing what is required to safeguard the economic and social lives of the affected communities”.

Keta, Ketu South and Anloga constituencies in the Volta Region are three of the 109 constituencies that make up the Coastal Development Zone.

CODA leads the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) in the six regions within the Zone.