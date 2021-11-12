The Member of Parliament for Wa East has donated 1,030 mathematical sets to all final year candidates for the Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, in his constituency.

The MP organized and sponsored a Mock Examination for these same group of students in September this year.

The MP after the donation said he is an Educationist, who believes that, education is a powerful tool for human and community development.

“I am an MP today because of education and I want quality education to be accessible and affordable to all my constituents. I will keep doing my best to help push Wa East to the limelight” he said.

The MP expressed satisfaction with the working relationship he has built with the District Education Office, and used the opportunity to thank the District Education Director and her Staff.

He encouraged them to keep knocking at his door, and assured them of his readiness to join hands with them to improve education in the District.

The students and staff of all the schools expressed satisfaction with the MP’s performance and wished him well in his political journey.