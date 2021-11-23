A Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has said the government is prepared to enroll the next batch of Free Senior High School beneficiaries.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour said all qualified graduates of the 2021 BECE will be placed in public Senior High or Technical and Vocational schools across the country.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour announced this last Thursday at the 59th annual national conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

In attendance at the annual conference, which had the theme: ‘Discipline in our schools and child rights; the fate of the school head’, was attended by about 730 heads of Senior High and Technical institutions as well as other stakeholders in the education sector, especially the pre-tertiary level, to brainstorm on gains made so far, discuss best practices, challenges and how to improve the sector for the good of the nation.

Readiness

The Deputy Minister mentioned some measures being put in place to absorb the fresh students at the senior high school level, as efforts are being made to ensure the completion of projects to create more space to accommodate the fresh students.

Again, he said, the government was making sure that the right resources were made available before schools reopen to ensure that their admission is smooth.

Commendation

Rev. Ntim Fordjour commended members of CHASS for their roles and dedication shown over the years towards the development of education in their various schools and the nation.

“I wish to sincerely express our appreciation to CHASS for their diligent service and cherished partnership with the Ministry in promoting improved education outcomes, particularly in senior high schools. It is heart-warming to note that the implementation of the government’s flagship Free SHS policy has become a success story, largely due to the consistent and diligent support of Heads of Assisted Schools”.

“We do appreciate your honest feedback at various stages in the implementation process. We take your feedback in good faith, and we want to assure you that with the fervent engagement between the Ministry of Education and CHASS, any challenge that you will bring to our attention will be timeously addressed”Rev. Ntim Fordjour said.

New initiatives

Rev. Ntim Fordjour hinted at plans by the government to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of development and mentioned the establishment and introduction of Open University in the country as well as the adoption of the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in schools next academic year.

He explained that to prove the greater sense of urgency of this agenda, there is an ongoing construction of 11 STEM centres across the country that were at various stages of completion and those schools were going to apply the smart school concept as it was practiced in Singapore and other developed countries.

Appreciation by CHASS

The President of CHASS, Alhaj Yakub A. B Abubakar, lauded the government for its commitment and contributions towards the development of education in the country in terms of the provision of infrastructure and logistics like classroom blocks and dormitories, furniture, vehicles, and other equipment.