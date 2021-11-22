The General Manager of Tolls and Routes Management Limited, Samuel Abrah Adjei, says it looks forward to seeing how government will raise enough revenue for road construction and maintenance across the country.

His comments come on the back of the cessation of the collection of road tolls following an announcement by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, in the 2022 budget presentation.

The government explained that the cost of keeping the road tolls far exceeds the revenue it raises from it, hence the need to remove it.

It added that a portion of a proposed 1.75% electronic transaction levy will help raise revenue to fix the country’s roads.

Speaking in a Citi News interview, Samuel Abrah Adjei, the General Manager of Tolls and Routes Management, the private company managing Ghana’s toll booths, admitted that the monies put in the country’s road fund were inadequate.

He noted that if more revenue could be generated through other means for road infrastructure, it would better the lives of Ghanaians.

“If the government is going to get more revenue from other sources to fix our roads then, I don’t have a problem. From my point of view, everybody complains about the state of roads and all that, and we all know that the money that goes into the road fund is not enough to fix everyone’s road. If the government is going to get a lump sum to do that, I don’t have a problem. I think we will all have some good news to talk about if most of our roads are fixed. We just wait to see what the levies will be,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company is engaging the government over the reassignment and compensation of its toll collectors, who now have no work to do following a directive by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, for the immediate cessation of collection of road tolls.