The Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly has commissioned an 11-unit classroom block for the people of Gonsie in the Weija Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The project is meant to address the educational challenges of the people in that community.

Children of school-going age were initially studying under wooden structures, a situation that hampered teaching and learning.

According to some parents who spoke to Citi News, they lived in constant fear of the unknown anytime their children studied under the wooden structures, adding that the intervention by the Assembly comes in handy to address the challenge.

The Assembly on December 14, 2020, cut sod for the construction of the 11-unit classroom block for the people of Gonsie.

Speaking to Citi News at the commissioning ceremony, Municipal Chief Executive for Weija Gbawe, Patrick Kumor, indicated that the assembly is focused on improving the infrastructure base in the constituency, hence their decision to build new structures for children of school-going age.

“The Assembly has taken a cue from government’s drive towards improving the infrastructure base in the country, and we are following in that direction. Children were initially studying under a wooden structure, and it was dangerous but since development is a process we have to continue with it Municipal Chief Executive Patrick Kumor told Citi News.

According to the MCE, although they had initial challenges with the land size and the topography, the project was completed on time.

“If you look at the topography of the area and the land size, it was a bit difficult, but the contractor has been able to come out with the 11-unit classroom block which I think must be appreciated” MCE Patrick Kumor said.

Over 250 school kids will benefit from this project, but the MCE says there are plans to put up another structure in the same community to reduce the burden on the 11-unit school block.

Member of Parliament for the area, Tina Naa Ayele Mensah, who was present at the event, explained that plans are far advanced to construct the link road that connects to the Gonsie community to make it easily accessible for school children.

“We are almost completing a clinic for the Gonsie community, and to top it up we are also constructing the road that connects to the school to make it easily accessible for school kids. When you talk about Weija Gbawe, we have done so much for the community, and we are ready to do more to improve the standard of living of our people,” MP Tina Naa Ayele told Citi News.

The project has been handed over to the Education Directorate of the Weija Gbawe Municipality to manage.