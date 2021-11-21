The private company responsible for managing majority of the country’s tollbooths, Tolls and Routes Management, says it is in talks with government to reassign and compensate toll attendants affected by the announcement of the abolishment of toll collection on all public roads.

The company said it has already communicated to its employees about the development and have assured them that the government will honour its promise to reassign them.

The issue of the fate of the tollbooth attendants has come up strongly following the announcement of the cessation of toll collection with some attendants threatening to demonstrate over the matter.

But in an interview with Citi News, General Manager of Tolls and Routes Management, Samuel Abrah Adjei, urged calm among the attendants as management comes up with a suitable roadmap for addressing their concerns.

“With the staff, we are still in discussion with the Ministry about their reassignment. We communicated to them that the discussions are ongoing with the Ministry so when it is over then we can communicate to them about the result or the way forward. Per the initial discussions we’ve had, we believe that government is going to fully hold its end of the bargain,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the presentation of the 2022 budget announced the abolishment of all forms of tolls on public roads and bridges.

“Government is currently charging tolls on some public roads to raise funds for road construction and maintenance. Over the years, however, the tolling points have led to heavy vehicular traffic and lengthened travel time from one place to another, impacting negatively on time and productivity. The congestion generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities.”

“To address these challenges, Government will zero-rate tolls on all public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately the Budget is approved. The tolling points will be removed and the toll collection personnel reassigned,” he said.

Following the announcement, the Roads Ministry stopped the toll collection within 24 hours even before Parliament approves the 2022 budget statement.