The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has downplayed claims by former President John Dramani Mahama that it is cash-strapped and unable to adequately support victims of the destruction caused by tidal waves in parts of the Volta Region.



Hundreds of residents in the Anlo district, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities were displaced by flooding caused by severe tidal waves.

The 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate toured the affected coastal areas on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the end of which he claimed that NADMO was affected by the financial difficulties being experienced by the government and was not in a position to adequately provide relief to the victims.



But, a Deputy Director of the Organisation in charge of Technical and Reforms, Seji Saji, told Citi News that NADMO has received its fair allocation of resources.

”I don’t think the question is about whether or not we are under-resourced. Every agency in this country gets it’s part when the cake is shared.”

“I can confidently say we have been provided our due share. No agency has more done enough. That is why we call for people to support,” he added.

Meanwhile, NADMO has distributed 3,000 student mattresses, 1,500 mosquito nets, bags of rice and other assorted items to victims of the disaster.