The facility manager of West Hills Mall and a contractor have been granted bail after making their first appearance in court on Monday, November 1, 2021, for blocking the entrance to the China Mall at Weija with rocks.

They have been charged with “conspiracy to commit crime, being on a premises for unlawful purposes, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and trespassing”.

The manager, James Mensah and the contractor, Samuel Annum Adjei pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against them.

The Weija Magistrate Court, presided over by Her Worship, Mrs. Ruby Ntitri-Opoku, ordered for the immediate removal of the dumped rocks from the entrance of the China Mall.

According to a police statement, the police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China mall that the entrance of the China mall located behind the West Hills mall had been blocked with rocks.

The two suspects, namely, James Mensah who is a manager of the West Hills Mall and a contractor, Samuel Annum Adjei fled the scene according to the police but were subsequently arrested by the Weija police and sent to court.

“On Saturday, October 30, 2021, at about 2:00 am, the Police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China mall that some persons were there with a dumping truck, tipping off rocks at the entrance of the China mall located behind the West Hills Mall. The Police immediately moved to the scene. The two suspects were found at the scene according to the police immediately took their heels upon seeing the officers.”

“The suspects were given a hot chase by the police, arrested, and sent to the command for questioning. The two suspects have admitted to the offence and have been cautioned. All two suspects are presently in police custody, assisting with investigations,” the police said in a separate statement.