The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, has assured the people of the Keta, Ketu South and Anlo constituencies of the government’s commitment towards alleviating the plight of affected tidal waves victims.

He said the government will not neglect the people of the Volta Region and will do all it can to offer support in every possible way.

“We are with you and the government is with you, and the government has not abandoned you. We will continue to do our best, and we are open to all collaborations,” Dr. Letsa said.

Hundreds of residents in the Anlo district, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities were displaced by the tidal wave flooding.

The Regional Minister was joined by the Association of bankers and other corporate institutions, to donate food and non-food items worth millions of Ghana cedis to the Keta Municipal Assembly on Saturday.

The government had earlier been criticised for its lack of support to the victims on time.

Former President John Mahama was in the area on Saturday and questioned why there hadn’t even been a significant visit.

Speaking during a visit to some affected communities, Mr. Mahama said, “even if you cannot provide them with anything, just a visit to show that you care about them is important.”

The National Disaster Management Organisation offered initial relief support to the persons displaced by the flooding.