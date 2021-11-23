The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital says it has not authorized the issuance of Covid-19 passports bearing its name.

“The hospital attention has been drawn to a vaccination document labeled as Covid-19 passport, which has been issued in the name of the hospital.

“We wish to categorically state that the management of the hospital has not authorised the issuance of these passports that bear its name,” a statement from the hospital said.

With COVID-19 cases increasing in some parts of the world, COVID-19 vaccination passports have been made mandatory in some countries to contain the virus.

Hospitals are not required to produce documents for vaccination, as there is currently only one internationally recognised COVID-19 passport.