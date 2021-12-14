The 14th Emir of Kano State in Nigeria, His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was on Thursday given a rousing welcome by traditional and religious leaders as well as members of the Muslim community in the Ashanti Region when he arrived in Kumasi.

Amidst drumming and cheers, merry-makers defied tight security arrangements to catch a glimpse of the traditional ruler and Islamic cleric at the Kumasi Airport.

Sanusi is a prominent traditional and religious figure in West Africa and the leader of the Tijaniyyah movement in Nigeria.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is in Ghana as a Special Guest to participate in a national Quran recitation and prayers for peace in Ghana and in the sub-region which will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021, in Kumasi.

Khalifa Sanusi II paid a courtesy on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

The Asantehene in his welcoming remarks said he has followed Khalifa Sanusi II with keen interest during his days as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, where the latter controlled the economy and took positive measures to build the economy of that country.

He said Khalifa Sanusi II has been anointed to be a leader for his people following the leadership roles he has played before becoming the leader of the Tijaniyyah movement in Nigeria.

Asantehene added that “You have been an anointed to lead. Throughout your life…you’ve led your people to the promised development that Nigeria and Africa seek. All your public statements have gone to inure, to assure Nigeria, to assure Ghanaians, to assure West Africa and Africa that in you, we have a leader in whom, if we gave the opportunity, would be able to lead in a way that Africa will see the salvation that we seek.”

He thanked Khalifa Sanusi II for the visit and assured him of his continuous support and prayers, and indicated that he was hopeful Africa would see the transformation it was seeking.

On his part, Khalifa Sanusi II said he happily accepted the invitation to be part of the national Quran recitation and prayers because the continent needed prayers at a time when it was going through economic, political, social, and security crises.

He thanked the Asantehene for his support and the honour given him as a special guest to participate in the national prayer event.

Khalifa Sanusi II also met chiefs and elders of the Zongo community in the Ashanti Region, where he called on them to prioritise the development of their communities through education since it was the only way to achieve progress.

He attributed growing social vices among the youth in most communities in the sub-region to the lack of parental care and education.

He emphasised the need for community leaders to take bold measures to end social vices and children living on the streets in their communities but said the focus must be on education.

He later inspected ongoing works on the redevelopment of the Kumasi Central Mosque.

He also paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Abdul-Wadud Haroun Cissey and met with authorities and students of the Tijaniyyah Senior High School (SHS) at Effiduase-Asokore.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi grew up in the royal palace of his grand-uncle, and as a youth received both religious and secular education.

Prior to his accession, Sanusi was an Islamic intellectual, academic, political economist, and banker.

He served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, ushering in banking reforms until his suspension after he brought to light the $20 billion oil scandal.