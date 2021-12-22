The Police have disclosed that 22 suspects who were arrested in Accra on Monday, December 6, 2021, for various offences are currently being processed for Court.

According to a police post on Twitter, the suspects who are all commercial vehicle drivers were arrested for offences such as rioting and others during a sit-down strike by the members of the drivers’ union.

“The Police in Accra, today Monday, December 6, 2021, arrested 22 suspects for various offences such as rioting, causing damage and blocking public road within the Accra Metropolis during the nationwide sit-down strike by the members of the drivers union.”

“The suspects took advantage of the sit-down strike to disturb public peace, notably at Anyaa, Sowutuom and Amasaman. All 22 suspects will be put before the court tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.”

The private transport operators on Monday, December 6, 2021, embarked on a sit-down strike to call on the government to reduce fuel prices.

About the suspended strike

The strike, which started in the early hours of Monday, December 6, 2021, left thousands of commuters in parts of the country stranded.

At some bus terminals, the police were called to ensure calm as some drivers harassed their colleagues who had passengers in their vehicles. The drivers were protesting the high cost of fuel.

The past six months have seen a significant increase in fuel prices.