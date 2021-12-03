A three-year-old girl has been confirmed dead after fire gutted a compound house at Tikrom in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, their timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to other houses.

They were, however, not able to save the little girl who was trapped in the building.

Most items in the house were also destroyed by the fire.

A few hours after dousing the flames, the fire started again and officers were called back to totally bring it under control.

The Acting Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, Henry Giwah, spoke about the incident to Citi News.

“As soon as we got here, we realized the fire had engulfed almost all the place.”

“Along the line, the team were informed that a three-year-old had been trapped, and they tried as much as they could, and finally they were able to retrieve the body.”

According to the Regional Fire Commander, the absence of gables in the building contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

“Because there are no gables to prevent the fire from spreading, as soon as it gets to the roof, it spreads so fast,” he said.