A 44-year-old man, Alhaji Mashud Muhammed from the Mion District of the Northern Region, has been adjudged the 2021 Best National Farmer at the 37th National Farmers Day Awards hosted in the Central Regional Capital, Cape Coast.

He received GH¢600,000 sponsored by ADB and a two-bedroom apartment, among other prizes.

Over 160 farmers were awarded in various categories.

This year’s Farmers’ Day celebration was organised under the theme; Planting for Food and Jobs; Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.

The awards ceremony was preceded by a five-day agricultural fair, which saw a number of farmers exhibiting different kinds of farm produce.

In an interview with Citi News, the 2021 Best National farmer, indicated that funding remains a challenge to the agric sector.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who spoke at the event, stressed the government’s plans to provide more warehouses to reduce post-harvest losses.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto encouraged farmers to turn to organic fertilisers following the high cost of imported fertilisers, which has become one of the challenges facing farmers.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, stated that her outfit recently introduced aquaculture for food and jobs and has so far benefited a total of twenty-four youth groups, twelve senior high schools, among other institutions.