Official banking partner of the English Premier League, Absa Bank, has announced plans to reward and excite its customers this festive season.

Inspired by a commitment to ensure all customers across its business touchpoints are rewarded in the month of Christmas, the Bank has outlined more than four campaigns, beginning this week.

The Bank’s association with the elite football competition represents one of the definitive brand partnerships in the sporting world. The alpha football competition is currently gearing up for some exciting fixtures this December as the football clubs plan to consolidate key positions on the league table heading into 2022.

Absa Bank is riding on the lure of the competition to highlight key campaigns for its customers in Ghana. The Absa #CardAssist campaign, is already underway, and seeks to reward customers with unmatched discounts every time they use their contactless Absa Debit or Credit cards. The discounts cut-across a host of services including hotels, restaurants, fashion shops and supermarkets. The ultimate prize for the #CardAssist campaign is a 5-star fully provided match-viewing experience at an exclusive venue for the winner and 10 friends with a Premier League legend in attendance as a virtual guest. Other prizes include a state-of-the-art home entertainment system and other additional prizes.

Other campaigns have also been lined up, including Absa Cardmas, which also offers discounts from the Bank’s alliance partners. Another customer package is the Travel insurance campaign, which has an in-built travel insurance cover for all travelling customers who use the Bank’s Debit Card.

Some of the benefits include, medical repatriation and evacuation, emergency dental treatment and baggage delay cover for the customer. Additionally, the Bank’s much touted mortgage product that has set the country talking for over a year now, is also active and benefiting many new and old homeowners.

Commenting, Director of Retail Banking, Charles Addo said: “As our brand promise reflects, we are in the business of bringing possibilities to the lives of our customers. Without them, we have no business. What we are doing this December is really to show how committed we are about their welfare, their business and their personal fulfilment during the festive season. December is the favorite month for many people, but it is also extremely busy, with projected spending always going up. By leveraging on our contactless debit and credit card product, we are simply saying to our customers that they can spend, but we’ll find a way to make it easier on their pockets.”

The Absa Bank mobile application also offers seamless transaction capabilities that is geared towards making the customer comfortable and secure all year round.