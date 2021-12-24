The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), has opened a newly-refurbished showroom at the Aburi Crafts Village in the Eastern Region.

The multi-purpose facility will function as a market centre for locally-produced handicrafts and a venue for international art shows.

The CEO of GEPA, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, said her outfit acknowledges the importance of the handicraft sector and its economic potential, raking in 30,630,413 dollars in 2020 alone according to the year’s report on the analysis of non-traditional export statistics.

“In the last 3 years, the contribution of earnings from handicrafts to the non-traditional export sector has been 0.46%, 0.50% and 1.1% in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively. The 2020 figure signified a 110% jump from 2019 figures.”

She said, under the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS) which is being spearheaded by GEPA, the government, through various interventions is supporting local manufacturers to produce more at better quality to generate more revenue for the country.

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa, said the government’s investment in the art and crafts sector affirms its commitment to a broad base industrial transformation agenda.

He stated that the Trade Ministry is implementing a 10-point industrialization plan to boost the productive sectors of both domestic and export markets.

“They include the National Industrial Revitalization Programme, the One District One Factory Initiative; Strategic Anchor Industries; the One Region, One Park; SME and Entrepreneurship Development; the National Export Development Strategy; enhancing domestic retail infrastructure, Business Regulatory Reforms, Industrial Sub-contracting Exchange and improving Public-Private Sector dialogue.”

Originally known as Antique Village, the Aburi Craft Village was established 30 years ago by the Trade Ministry.

The newly-refurbished centre was sponsored by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.