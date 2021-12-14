The Ministry of Food and Agriculture says steps are being taken to restrict the movement of maize and other grains from Ghana to other parts of the sub-region.

This follows consistent complaints of a lack of maize, in particular by poultry farmers, despite news of improved maize production by the Agriculture Minister.

Back in July, the Poultry Farmers Association warned of a collapse of the industry due to a lack of maize for the preparation of feed for their birds.

Speaking to Citi News on the way forward, the Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Bagbara Tanko noted that the ministry has made a proposal to Cabinet for the establishment of a Grains Development Authority which will be responsible for limiting curbing the phenomena of traders from neighbouring countries coming into the country to buy large quantities of maize from Ghana.

“When Planting for Food and Jobs came into being, there has largely been an improvement in terms of grain production. But our neighbours troop in and cart these grains in large quantities. The Buffer Stock Company is not operating a buffer system where the government is empowered to purchase from farmers, store it, and release it when there is none. That is the challenge and as a result, the minister has proposed that we want to bring on board a Grains Development Authority which will have the powers to restrict the movement of these grains outside the country being mindful of the ECOWAS protocols.”

Meanwhile, the General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) is dissatisfied with the results of the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The union says the intervention has failed and that unless it is reviewed and a new strategy adopted, it will continue to fail.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, the General Secretary of GAWU, Edward Kareweh said contrary to claims by the Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, that there would be a bumper harvest this year, the situation on the ground is one of low harvest and rising cost of food.

“The state of the sector two weeks to Christmas is to be expected. We have had cause to raise concerns about the way we were running the Planting for Food and Jobs, and if we continue on that trajectory, the result will not be favourable. Even in the period of harvesting, we still have no food. This is against the promises and defence of the Minister of Agriculture that this year we are going to have a bumper harvest. There is no food. The price of food has gone up even in the harvesting season,” he said.