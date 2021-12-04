Nineteen farmers were awarded in the Akrofuom district during the 37th National Farmers’ Day celebrations at Grumesa.

Majority of the awardees were youth who were into large scale commercial farming.

The District Chief Executive, Jonas Maurice Woode, in his keynote address, mentioned that the Assembly has set its sights on getting more of the youth involved in agriculture.

To achieve this, he said, the Assembly will nurse 10,000 coconut seedlings, of which each farmers will get 69 seedlings, which is equivalent to one-acre farmland.

“This will help the district derive raw materials in case the Government is to establish 1D1F in our district as the husk of coconut can be used to produce charcoal which is good for mining activities “

He added that, the participation of the youth in agribusiness, will boost agriculture reminiscent of ‘operation feed yourself’ introduced by the erstwhile Acheampong government in the 1970s, which saw an increase in yield.

Touching on the theme for this year’s National Farmers’ Day Celebrations, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana,’ the DCE said it is a call on well-meaning Ghanaians to come together to consolidate the gains the country has made in agriculture so that events of 1983 when severe drought and famine hit the country, will not be revisited.

Member of Parliament for Akrofuom, Alex Blankson urged the youth interested in farming to mobilise themselves in order for him to resource them to make the agribusiness lucrative.

Again, as a way of empowering the youth in order to reduce rural-urban migration, he said he will organise skills training and also enrol 100 youth into apprenticeships and set them up after their training.

Talking about security, he said the district is working tirelessly to get a district command to help strengthen security in the district.

Mr. Alex Blankson donated 400 pieces of roofing sheet to help complete the community centre of the host town, Grumesa.

44-YEAR-OLD RICHARDSON KODIE ADJUDGED BEST FARMER

44-year-old Richard Kodie was crowned overall best farmer of the Akrofuom District.

He took home a motorized tricycle commonly known as Aboboyaa, a 32inches LED TV, GTP wax print(full), Wellington and other mouthwatering prizes.

He expressed his gratitude to the MOFA officers for their guidance and directions.

Mr. Kodie urged the youth to develop interest in farming to help make life easier for them.