The Alliance of Feminist CSOs (AFCSOs) in collaboration with Plan International Ghana organized a training for young ladies from five regions across the country.

The training was organized as a commemorative event of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

In line with the activism, young ladies were identified from five regions across the country namely: the Eastern region, the Central region, the Volta region, Oti region and Greater Accra region.

The main purpose of the training was to equip young ladies with the basic knowledge on gender-based violence, awareness creation of the various forms gender-based violence could take in our society, threats and avenues available for young ladies and women to voice out their grievances and seek justice.

They were also equipped with basic skills in gender communication and campaigning, which is very critical in their training since having information is one thing and how to communicate is another.

“It is our fervent hope that this training will not only impact on recent generation, but it will also go a long way to impact in unborn generations,” the alliance said in a statement.