Residents of Asamang Tamfoe in the Atewa East District of the Eastern Region have vowed to resist any form of mining in their community.

The residents earlier on Monday, December 13, 2021, embarked on a demonstration to indicate their determination to resist all attempts to implement any form of mining in the area.

They wielded placards with several inscriptions such as “we will resist any form of mining”, “No to any form of mining” and “Our future is at stake, farming is our pride” among others.

“We have not seen any document governing the activities they are engaging in and if they come, they don’t engage the right people,” one of the residents said to Citi News.

“So we are serving notice that we are not interested in any form of mining, whether community or any form of mining,” he added.

The Assemblyman for the area, George Asare, who joined the demonstration, also told Citi News that the community would resist any form of mining to protect their farmlands.

He maintained that the community “we will use the land for farming.”

“Our problem is we don’t have enough land. The little that we have now we are farming cocoa and plantain. So we don’t want any type of mining; whether proper mining or community mining.”

“So we are pleading with the government, we are pleading with stakeholders to come to our aid and help us,” Mr. Asare said.