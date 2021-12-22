The Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it is on a manhunt for two suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a mobile money merchant at his residence at Konongo on Tuesday night, December 21, 2021.

According to the police, the suspects trailed him from an ATM machine to his house and killed him.

It made this known in a press statement issued on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in a post via its official Facebook page.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a special targeted intelligence-led manhunt for two suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a mobile money merchant at his residence at Konongo last night, Tuesday, December 21, 2021.”

“The two suspects trailed the deceased from an ATM to his house at 9:30 pm and made away with an unspecified amount of money after shooting him.”

The police have thus advised all mobile money merchants to close their businesses early to help curb the menace.

“The police in Konongo had advised all mobile money merchants to close their businesses early as a measure against targeted armed robbery activities.”

The statement added, “details will be communicated by the Ashanti Regional Police Command in due time.”