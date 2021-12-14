A young man who was nearly lynched by an angry mob at Parkoso in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region is on admission at the Manhyia Government Hospital under police guard.

The suspect, Nana Bonsu, was accused of allegedly stabbing and stoning a young lady to death.

The young lady, who is in her twenties, was found dead in the house of the suspect at Parkoso in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, with blood oozing from parts of the body.

The deceased, fair in complexion, was found half-naked at the part of the house used as a garden, with blood oozing from the neck and the arm.

There were also bruises on parts of the body, as it emerged that the suspect could have stabbed her.

An eyewitness, Rita Awuah narrated that “I saw the body, and it was like a concrete block was used to smash the head and another block lay beside the body. The deceased was half-naked, she wore a pant and a pad. There were also knife wounds in the arm and the neck. There was also blood oozing from the neck and parts of the body. The incident has put us in fear.”

Residents in the vicinity had gathered to catch a glimpse of the incident amidst shock.

An angry mob in the area nearly lynched the suspect, Nana Bonsu, but was saved by police.

The angry mob also destroyed some property in the house after they threatened to set the house ablaze.

Although police are yet to reveal the full identity of the deceased, residents suspect she may be a commercial sex worker.

Police at Asokore Mampong visited the scene and conveyed the body to the morgue after inspecting it.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently on admission at the Manhyia Government Hospital under police guard.