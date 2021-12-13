The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye over the weekend organised the maiden edition of an ‘Under-14’ football tournament in the constituency.

The competition, dubbed ‘Asenso-Boakye Under-14 Ball-Paa tournament’ took place on Saturday, December 11, 2021, and Sunday, December 12, 2021, and would be held on subsequent weekends in the constituency.

According to the lawmaker, the purpose of the tournament is to unearth football talents in the constituency.

He believes this will help create the much-needed platform for young soccer lads to exhibit their talents.

“I am committed to improving the sporting discipline in this area. With the right grooming, most of these youngsters will harness their potentials and become world-class players”, said Hon. Asenso-Boakye.

He insisted that this would also help propel the image of the constituency and keep the youth away from deviant practices.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Soccer Club, Mr. Nana Yaw Amponsah, was the special guest of honour.

This weekend’s competition took place at the Bantama Lebanon Astroturf, which was constructed and commissioned earlier this year by Mr. Asenso-Boakye.

Participating teams

There were eight teams that competed in the maiden competition.

These are;

Kotoko Babies

Hearts Babies

Adonko Angels

Unity Oil Stars

This Way Special Ice Stars

Kennedy Agyapong Net 2 Babies

Set Mineral Waters

Zoomlion Conquerors

Obibinii Blackman FC

However, after an exciting display of great football, Kennedy Agyapong Net 2 Babies and Obibinii Blackman FC made it to the final.

Obibinii Blackman FC subsequently won on penalties after a goalless draw.