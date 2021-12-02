The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has by executive instrument, reviewed the curfew imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.

The curfew which was 4pm to 6am will now be from dawn to dusk.

According to the Ministry, the reviewed time of 6:00 pm to 6:00 am started on December 1, 2021, based on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council.

The Minister added that the decision is a result of the improved security situation in the area.

“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument reviewed the curfew on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 6:00pm to 6:00am effective, Wednesday, 1st December 2021.”

“The review of the curfew has been a result of the improvement in the security situation in the communities concerned.”

The Ministry further admonished all feuding factions to exercise restraint. It thus asked them to use non-violent means in addressing their grievances.

“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and the people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.”

The Ministry made this known in a press statement issued yesterday, Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Bawku is a hotspot for clashes between residents of various ethnic groups.

The government has on several occasions imposed a curfew on the town to calm tensions and maintain law and order.

Five persons had been arrested in Bawku following recent disturbances in the area.