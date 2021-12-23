Global Healthcare and Insurtech provider, BIMA, has honored some of its hard-working employees at the 2021 BIMA End-of-Year party held at the Laboma Beach in Accra on 22nd December.

BIMA’s end-of-year party is a yearly reunion get-together organized by management to enable staff and the whole BIMA team to make merry and socialize, as the managers use the opportunity to honour hardworking employees within the year.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Acting Country Manager, Dr. David Sunu, expressed gratitude to the Almighty God and commended the unflinching support of BIMA staff at the headquarters and all the four territories despite a very challenging year.

According to him, the company has been able to double its sales headcount both in the call centre and field. It also maintained a strong performance in revenues.

“This year has been very challenging, but we have made it this far. We have doubled our sales headcount and maintained a strong performance in our revenue in spite of the peculiar challenges of this year. We have granted over 120, 000 teledoctor consultations this year and paid over 30,000 claims”, he said.

Dr. Sunu took the opportunity to urge employees to double their efforts by telling friends and family about the company in the coming year as he declared 2022 as a year of accelerated growth.

To him, they expect about 150 percent growth in revenue hence the need for hard work and determination.

“This year was a year of growth, but next year is a year of accelerated growth. We expect 150% growth in revenue, and that would only be possible if we lay a solid foundation and tell our story well”.

The winners of the awards were Ebenezer Esaah (Manager of the year award), Jasmine Aboagye

(Support Staff of the year), Benjamin Herman (Non-Sales Associate of the year), Benedict Baah-Amoah (Non Sales Supervisor of the year), Anthony Koomsoon (Associate of the year), Emmanuel Acquah (Field Sales Supervisor of the year), Gifty Mawuena Ahiable (Telesales Supervisor of the year), and

Juliana Andrews (Telesales Associate of the year).

BIMA Ghana continues to contribute to efforts towards the attainment of universal health coverage in Ghana through its digital health services called BIMA Doctor.

It also offers financial protection through the provision of insurance cover to over 2 million customers.