‘Blackstar Films’, a name recently chosen by the National Film Authority as brand name of Ghana’s film industry, has been suspended.

A statement posted on the Facebook page of the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey indicates that the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Awal Mohammed has “directed that the usage of the newly selected brand name for Ghana’s film industry; ‘Blackstar Films’, be put on hold pending the outcome of the ongoing stakeholder engagements.”

He noted that this decision has been precipitated by the fact that some film industry players who are displeased with the selection of the brand name have petitioned the sector Minister on the matter.

Currently the office of the Minister is engaging the National Film Authority (NFA) and the aggrieved parties over the matter.

“As we await the outcome of the stakeholder engagements, it is hereby directed that the brand name be put on hold with immediate effect,” the statement noted.

At a ceremony held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, by the National Film Authority (NFA), ‘Black Star Films’ was announced as the name for the industry.

This comes after over a year of putting together a process for choosing the brand name.

Other film industries the world over have brand names such as Hollywood (America), Bollywood (India), and Nollywood (Nigeria).

How it started

In 2020, the National Film Authority asked the public to submit names they believe can best represent the Ghanaian Film Industry.

Over four hundred (400) names were received by the NFA.

The names were narrowed down to ten (10) by the Brand Name Committee chaired by Professor Audrey Gadzekpo.

The National Film Authority, therefore, asked the public to select, from the ten names, their favourite.

According to the Chairperson of the Committee, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the name that had the most votes won.

Agitations

Some industry stakeholders led by broadcaster and actor, George Quaye kicked against the name saying it was against the law and that the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante owns a festival (Black Star International Film Festival) which bears a similar brand name.

They then petitioned the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture by collating signatures of people who share in their reservations, through change.org.