Bolt, the leading ride-hailing platform in Ghana, has re-introduced Bolt Comfort, a ride option suitable for one or more passengers and a better experience in Accra. A roll-out will also happen this December in Kumasi.

The category is perfect for more discerning passengers, young professionals, students, and groups of friends who need more legroom to have great experiences as they move around the city.

Drivers in this ride-type will only be eligible if they are driving a 2010 or newer model saloon car or SUV that offers more comfort and spaciousness on a ride. Therefore, passengers can expect a more premium service when hailing a Bolt Comfort ride.

Commenting on this exciting development, David Kotei Nikoi, Country Manager, Bolt Ghana said that Bolt Comfort is crafted with the passengers’ comfort in mind so vehicles in this category have been carefully selected to ensure that each ride meets the utmost comfort standards.

Additionally, all Bolt Comfort drivers are top-rated drivers. Hence, a passenger who requests a ride from the comfort category will be driven by Bolt’s best-in-class drivers who have a track record of delivering 5-star services. Typically, these drivers enjoy higher ratings because they accept trips quickly and arrive at the collection point timeously, offering passengers the kind of reliability they expect when navigating a business day crammed full of appointments and meetings.

Furthermore, as the leading ride-hailing service that prioritises superior services matched with affordability, all Bolt Comfort offerings come at affordable fare so no matter the budget, it is easy to stretch out, catch up on work and simply relax on a Bolt Comfort option.

Businesses should take advantage of Bolt Comfort for their staff and executives, as the ride-type offers a comfortable and spacious option that is affordable and cost-effective.

“Bolt Comfort offers an affordable yet comfortable option for discerning commuters looking for the reliability of a highly rated driver,” noted David Kotei Nikoi. “This new offering expands the range of options available to Bolt customers, and further iterates Bolt Ghana’s commitment to providing superior and optimum passenger experience to the discerning customer”, he added.