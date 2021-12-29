Twelve babies born on Christmas Day at two separate health facilities in Cape Coast have been presented with hampers to signify the love shown during the season.

Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana, presented the gifts to the babies as part of the company’s social responsibility towards the Ghanaian society.

Presenting the packages to the babies at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital, respectively, the Corporate Service Advisor for MTN in charge of Western and Central Regions, Kennedy Ofosuhene maintained that “the purpose for the gesture was to welcome the babies into the yellow world”.

“We are doing this in all the sixteen regions in the country. We started this donation in 2011, and we would continue to show love to our babies and customers at large”.

Kennedy Ofosuhene stated that his outfit would monitor the babies’ progress and assured MTN customers of the company’s resolve to support them in diverse ways.

A beneficiary mother, Margaret Afful, on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked MTN Ghana for the kind gesture.