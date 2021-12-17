The Engineering Design and Innovation Centre of the Cape Coast Technical University has designed a solar-powered tricycle, in a bid to contribute to the global fight against climate change.

The innovation, supported by the Energy Commission, was to boost the university’s quest to transform the automotive sector in the Central Region.

The Cape Coast Technical University as part of efforts to become the automotive hub in the Central Region, has embarked on a number of solar-powered projects.

First was the auto-wash, a solar-powered hand washing machine; then a noiseless food trolley, a briquette making plant, among other solar machines developed by the university.

The solar tricycle becomes the latest product by CCTU.

The difference between the CCTU tricycle and the ones in town is that, whilst all the parts of the existing ones are imported, the CCTU tricycle was developed with locally manufactured materials and has an in-built seat belt.

In an interview with Citi News, the Director of the Engineering Design and Innovation Centre of CCTU, Dr Kwame Anane-Fenin indicated that the innovation is aimed at encouraging commercial tricycles in the country to convert into solar-powered tricycles to enhance the country’s effort towards green technology.

“We took a proposal to Energy Commission on the solar tricycle and eco-bus project, and they gladly gave us the funding to go ahead and develop a prototype. Our system is such that, it is only one component that is imported,” Dr Kwame Anane-Fenin stressed.

A representative from the Energy Commission, Fred Appiah, maintained that “the innovation will help address the menace caused by fossil fuel-powered tricycles in the region.”

“The commission is proud to add our support to this unique innovation, which was commissioned to fulfil part of its responsibilities to promote renewable energy in tertiary institutions.”

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, called on industry players to partner with CCTU to promote such laudable innovation.

The Vice-Chancellor of CCTU, Professor Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere stressed that CCTU is positioned to transform the automotive sector in the Central Region and called for support from the government to help realise the dream.