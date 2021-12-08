The case involving Onua TV presenter, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been adjourned to December 20, 2021, by the Kaneshie District Court.

This was after his lawyers, who waited for about three hours for the court to commence the hearing, got fed up with the time wasted. They were later called to agree on a later date, which is some two weeks away.

Speaking to Citi News, the lawyer for Captain Smart, Martin Kpebu, said they are yet to see the charge sheet, but he believes every citizen is entitled to free speech in Ghana’s thriving democracy.

He added that he sees nothing wrong with what Captain Smart said to warrant his prosecution by the police.

The General Manager of TV3 Network, a subsidiary of Media General, Francis Doku, told the media that, management of the station will support Captain Smart through the process, and he believes the court will acquit him at the end of the case.

Captain Smart was in court clad in a white shirt with the inscription “The People’s Assembly”.

He was in high spirit but declined interviews.

Captain Smart was invited by the Nima Divisional Police Command on December 2, 2021, for what a police statement described as pronouncements that threaten the peace and security of the country in one of his programs.