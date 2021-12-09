The Deputy Central Regional Director for Public Health, Dr Kwabena Sarpong has disclosed that the Region has no active cases of Covid-19.

He stated that so far the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the region is 4,907 and that, 98% of the number have recovered with 31 deaths.

“As I speak today, we do not have any active cases in any of our districts. Cape Coast, Assin Foso and Effutu have traditionally been the districts recording relatively high numbers of cases but like I said as we speak today, we do not have any active cases in any of our districts.”

Dr Kwabena Sarpong was speaking to the media in Cape Coast to give an update on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Central Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Akosua Agyeiwah-Sarpong disclosed that over 400,000 people in the Central Region have received at least one vaccine out of the 1.7 million targeted number to achieve herd immunity.

She said there are enough vaccines in the region that have been distributed across the districts.

As December has been declared Covid-19 vaccination month, the regional director stated that her outfit has put in place strategies to ensure that many people are vaccinated to reduce the spread of Covid-19 disease in the region.