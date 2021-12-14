Nine persons who were arrested in connection with a shooting incident that marred an enskinment of a sub-chief at Kuyore in the Tatale Sanguli District of the Northern Region, have been remanded into prison custody by the Tamale District Court.

One person lost his life, while five others sustained injuries after some persons protesting the enskinment fired a gun into a crowd last Friday.

The five are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

The nine suspects have been charged with murder and abetment to cause harm.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga said the chief who carried out the enskinment was arrested for ignoring a word of caution to call off the event.

“The Chief who did the enskinment was invited and arrested for events leading to that particular incident. He was aware of the circumstances leading to that event. He was cautioned on several occasions and informed that his actions may lead to that situation, which he ignored. He went ahead [to enskin the chief] despite the advice and caution,” he said on Eyewitness News.

The shooting incident was a result of concerns raised by the Yagpuli community challenging the enskinment of the chief for Bichachabi community.

Police and military personnel were deployed to the area to be on patrol duties in the community to prevent an escalation of tension in the town.