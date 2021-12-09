Citi FM/TV Journalist, Daniel Abugre Anyorigya, has been awarded 2nd Runner Up Best Journalist Reporting on Disability at the maiden edition of the Media Capacity Building for Reporting on Disability.

The award, which recognized his work on persons with albinism featured Bernice Agboada and her family, Andrews Kwame Daklo [Project Officer, GAPA], and Tawiah, a [Taxi Driver] who shared their stories as persons with the condition in Ghana.

The program hosted 26 fellows comprising journalists and communication professionals selected across the country for a two-day training session graced with an awards night.

The Best Journalist for Reporting on Disability was awarded to Portia Sonia Gabor of Media General (TV3), and the 1st Runner Up, Journalist Reporting on Disability was awarded to Prosper Kwame Kuorsoh.

The 2nd Runner Up, Journalist Reporting on Disability went to Daniel Abugre Anyorigya, and Paul Anomah Kordieh was awarded the Best Journalist Living with Disability.

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sanders Sulivan in her address applauded the fellows for their work stating that “the media has an important role in telling stories of marginalized communities. As a citizen of democracy we depend on journalists to help us understand developmental issues we face as citizens and issues like climate crisis, human rights and economic inclusion and people with disability.”

She further added that, ”there are 3 million citizens with disability but the question is, are they properly represented? Are their stories shared and challenges understood?”.

A Deputy Information Minister, Ms Fatimatu Abubakar, charged the media to increase their reportage on marginalized Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) as this will help address “issues that lead to stigmatization.”

“I believe that when the government and the media collectively put the spotlight and conversation on the disabled, the discourse can be improved,” she added.

The Young Africans Leadership Initiative (YALI) TV’s Media Capacity Building Initiative for Reporting on Disability (MCBIRD) 2021 had some commitments from its partners; Bluecrest University College, pledge to institute Ghana’s first National Centre for Disability Journalism and scholarship award to four winners of the YALI TV’s fellowship.

The Media Capacity Building Initiative for Reporting on Disability (MCBIRD) commemorated the International Day of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) which was on the theme: “Leadership and Participation of persons with Disability towards an Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable Post Covid World.”