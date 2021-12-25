The second edition of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ organised by Citi TV, took place at the Gazebo View yesterday (24th December, 2021).

The Christmas event dubbed the ‘Throwback Edition’, featured Ghana’s Executioner, Obrafour; ‘Sixteen Years’ hitmaker Mzbel and highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah.

The programme started with some soothing highlife music from the Urban Groove band.

After that, Ofori Amponsah set the atmosphere into a frenzy with his evergreen highlife songs including ‘Otoolege’, ‘Odo Nti’, ‘Alewa’, ‘Abelle’, ‘Odwo’ and ‘Emmanuella.

Citi FM’s DJ JayJay got the party charged up when she took her turn to play some great hits to entertain the patrons.

From ‘Awoso Me’, ’16 Years’, ‘Yopoo’, ‘E Dey Be’ to ‘Tongues’, Mzbel proved that she was nicknamed the music goddess for a reason. She got the party people asking for more when she got on stage gushing with energy and excitement.

Again, patrons of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ had the opportunity to enjoy another awesome playlist of Citi FM’s DJ Mingle, the host of ‘Rhythms in the Citi.’

Obrafour who entered the Ghanaian music scene in 1999 with his unique style of Twi rap and storytelling brought a effusion of nostalgia to music patrons who grew up when he was in his prime. Performing to a live band he served patrons with songs such as ‘Pae Mu Ka’, ‘Ntete Pa’, Kwame Nkrumah’, ‘Kasiebo’, ‘Heavy’, ‘Ohene’, among others.

The party switched a notch higher with the introduction of hype MC Nana Tuffour, co-host of the ‘Upside Down’ show on Citi TV. They gave the revelers a good reason to stay and jam some more even when the show was over.

Patrons were served different packages of food and drinks at their tables while observing the COVID-19 protocols at the programme.

‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ 2021 was put together by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.

It was sponsored by Ceres, Good Day Energy Drink.