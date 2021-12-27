With backing from the Citi Staff Choir, Upside Down host, Frema Adunyame, put on a spectacular performance during the station’s 2021 carols service, which was broadcast on December 26.

After several weeks of rehearsing, the station’s choir, made up of employees of Citi FM and Citi TV, lived up to the occasion and nailed it in sweet harmony, song after song.

One highlight of the night was the choir’s impressive rendition of Nii Okai’s “Woana Na,” led by Frema Adunyame.

Frema’s amazingly controlled vocals cause ripples in the ear, unveiling true originality and a versatile personality.

Citi Breakfast Daily co-host, Kokui Selormey, closed the show with an outstanding performance of the popular Christmas song, Silent Night, Holy Night.