The Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators will from today, Monday, December 6, 2021, commence an indefinite nationwide strike to protest the High cost of fuel prices in the country.

This comes after the drivers wore red arm bands for about a week.

According to the operators, the government has failed to heed their request to scrap some levies on fuel to cause a reduction in price hence their decision.

Speaking to Citi News, a representative of the group and the Head of the Communications for the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Abash Imoro, said the action is an indication to the government that their concerns must be addressed.

“We have realized they [government] are not taking us seriously hence our insistence to make sure we start the strike on Monday, December 6, 2021.”

“Maybe when we start the strike and they realise how serious we are, they will start taking us seriously. We can’t tell how long the strike will take but we have further plans which we cannot reveal now.”

Mr. Abass Imoro implored Ghanaians to bear with them as they embark on this sit-down strike.

He argues that the decision is not to punish passengers but to fight for better working conditions for drivers.

“We are pleading with the citizens that we care about them that is why we are embarking on this action for our collective good. We want to assure them that we enjoy the driver-passenger relationship and that we have no bad intention to punish them.”

The price of fuel in the country has increased significantly over the past six months, with many complaining about the situation.

Currently, most oil marketing companies in Ghana sell fuel between GH¢6.60 per litre and GH¢6.90 per litre.

Fuel prices in 2021 started at about GH¢5 per litre and are now threatening to cross the GH¢ 7 mark.

There are seven taxes on fuel which amount to GH¢1.9 on each litre of fuel purchased.