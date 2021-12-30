The Community Practice Pharmacy Association (CPPA) has called on law enforcement agencies to intensify surveillance in communities to avert the constant armed robbery attacks on its members.

The association says, out of the numerous cases it has recorded and reported to the police, none of the perpetrators have been brought to book.

It indicated that with the most recent attack on December 20, 2021, in Kromoase near Aburaso in the Ashanti Region, a pharmacist sustained injuries after the robbers absconded with a huge sum of money and other valuable properties.

Addressing the media, the National Chairman of the association, Dr. Emmanuel Ireland said despite the unresolved crimes meted out to their members, the attacks should be a wake-up call on the police to act steadily in protecting them, so they can offer quality services to their public.

“It has come to the notice of the leadership of the Community Practice Pharmacists Association that a number of our Community Pharmacies and Pharmacists have been attacked and robbed by armed robbers”.

“For us to continue providing these critical pharmaceutical services to our communities and the country at large, we call on the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to instruct his men to as a matter of urgency investigate all reported cases of robbery against Community Pharmacists and Pharmacies, to provide security and patrol services to Community Pharmacies in the country, and we are ready to collaborate with the police to protect life and property”.

He further charged community pharmacists to be vigilant and install CCTV cameras in their pharmacies.

“While calling on the law enforcement agencies for intervention, we seize this opportunity to advise all Community Pharmacists around the country to be more vigilant and security conscious during the Christmas and new year season. Install CCTV cameras for surveillance, report any robbery attack to the police with very significant evidence”.

Recounting his incident to Citi News after robbers attacked his pharmacy, Adu Koffie, a pharmacist said this should be treated as a matter of urgency.

“This case where the robber or robbers came in when he was there, and I told you that on one occasion they came and locked down my staff in the toilet. So, assuming they came and they were ruthless. They could have shot everybody, and I believe I would equally have been a victim. So, I believe that we are all not secured despite all the security. What if they attacked my security guy at the gate before they get to the pharmacy?”

“We are all not secured, but we are praying to God for protection and that the police should also protect us. They should patrol our shops. So, if they can also help, they should support us and let our kids also be of interest to them, I believe it will go a long way to be of benefit to us”.

About CPPA

Community Practice Pharmacists Association is the practice group of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH).

It has a total membership of about 3,500 Pharmacists across the country, employing over 20,000 people.

This includes Pharmacy Technicians, Medicine Counter Assistants, IT personnel, accountants, auditors, drivers and other support staff.

A Community Pharmacy generally dispenses your prescribed medications, providing you with quality health services, which includes but are not limited to the provision of drug information, clinical interventions, medication reviews, health screening, treatment for minor ailments, counselling on your medications and lifestyle modifications, and general pharmaceutical care as well as documenting and preventing adverse drug reactions to the public.