The Criminal Court 1 of the Accra High Court has dismissed a second application by the lawyer for the former Executive Director of the Ghana Cocoa Board COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni seeking the presiding judge, Clemence Hoenyenuga to recuse himself from the ongoing trial of his client.

According to the court, attempts by Dr. Opuni to have the presiding judge recuse himself from the trial are malicious and calculated efforts to delay the trial and also to seek public sympathy.

Reacting to allegations of bias levelled against him, Justice Clemence Honyenuga said the accused person failed to provide clear legal grounds to back the claim hence the dismissal.

The court also indicated that it was a blatant lie for the accused person to have stated in his affidavit that the Judge had shown open hostility towards him.

Dr. Stephen Opuni first made an attempt in June 2021 to have Justice Clemence Honyenuga restrained from the case.

The application ended up at the Supreme Court where it was ruled against.

Dr. Stephen Opuni and a businessman, Seidu Agongo are facing trial for allegedly causing 217 million dollars financial loss to the state.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered witness statements to be filed together with any documents before January 10, 2022.

The court also indicated that cross-examination of the accused persons would not exceed two days.

Upon receipt of a two-week medical excuse for the lawyer for the first accused person, Samuel Codjoe, proceedings have been adjourned to Monday, January 10, 2022, for continuation.