The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, is urging Ghanaians to consider organising outdoor Christmas events.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare says holding these events in the open will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Dr. Nsiah-Asare, also encouraged Ghanaians to comply with safety protocols at all times.

“We are entreating Ghanaians who want to meet or host events to try as much as possible to hold them outdoors. Restaurants and other centres should make room for people to sit in open spaces.”

“Let’s avoid going to close places as much as possible. Let’s also adhere strictly to all laid down COVID-19 protocols to protect us and our loved ones.”

Meanwhile, the government has also tightened its measures at the Kotoka International Airport to limit the importation of the Omicron variant into the country.

As a result, Ghana’s health authorities and the Aviation Authority, have issued strict guidelines to airlines flying passengers into the country.

In a statement announcing new plans to guard against another wave of COVID-19 infections, the authorities said effective Tuesday, December 14, 2021, persons flying in and out of the country are to be fully vaccinated and to strictly follow stipulated guidelines for both self-preservation and the protection of the larger society.

They also warned that Airlines which bring in passengers to the Kotoka International Airport who are not fully vaccinated shall be surcharged U$3,500 per passenger; and Airlines that board passengers without PCR test results, or transport and disembark passengers with Positive PCR test results into Accra will also be fined US$3,500 per passenger.

While non-Ghanaians who fall into this category may be denied entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the Airline, Ghanaian passengers will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated facility.