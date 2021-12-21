Dubai has banned all inbound and transit passenger flights from Kenya for the next 48 hours amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The new directive took effect on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 9.30 am Kenyan time.

However, the suspension does not affect cargo freights and passenger flights from Dubai to Nairobi.

“Please be informed that the operations of all air transport services for inbound and transit passenger movements to Emirates of Dubai from any point in the Republic of Kenya are temporarily suspended for 48 hours effective December 20, 2021,” reads a notice from the Dubai authorities.

Its national carrier, Emirates Airlines, has since suspended flights. “Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time,” the airline said on Monday.

The suspension will see Kenya join nations, including Nigeria, where Dubai has banned passenger travel.