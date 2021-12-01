The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it has detected the COVID-19 Omicron variant at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to the service, it was discovered on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in a Nigerian traveller.

It however said the variant has not yet been discovered within the community.

This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, during a presentation at the launch of Ghana’s Covid-19 vaccination month which starts today, Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

It has assured Ghanaians that all protocols have been intensified at the airport to ensure that there will be no community spread.

“The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 disease has been found at the Kotoka International Airport. The good thing is that in the community test done so far, we have not seen any Omicron within the community of Ghana, but the danger is that if someone has the Omicron, and it is incubating, it will not be found at the airport.”

Since the outbreak of the disease in Ghana on Thursday, March 12, 2020, the country has recorded 130,920 cases.

Out of the number, a total of 129,042 persons have recovered. However, 1,209 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, the GHS has expressed its optimism that it will meet its target of getting 20 million Ghanaians vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

According to the GHS, over 9 million vaccines are currently available in Ghana for use.

“The availability of vaccines isn’t an issue, but getting Ghanaians to take the vaccines is what will be an issue.”

“However, I’m sure we will even pass the 20 million target because the vaccines are there but the number of Ghanaians who will take it is an issue for us right now,” the Director of Public Health of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe said in a Citi News interview.