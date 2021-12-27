Recorded Covid cases are rising sharply around the world, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Despite early findings that Omicron is milder than other coronavirus variants, scientists are concerned by the sheer number of infections being recorded.

The majority of the flights cancelled on Monday are those by Chinese companies, according to FlightAware. They include China Eastern, which cancelled 368 flights, and Air China, with 141 cancellations.

Airports in Beijing and Shanghai appear to be the worst affected, with nearly 300 cancellations combined. The Chinese authorities have not commented on the issue.

The airport in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an is also on the list. More than 13 million people in the city have been recently ordered to stay at home as authorities attempt to tackle a Covid outbreak there.

Meanwhile, the worst hit US companies are United, with 84 cancellations, and JetBlue which had 66.

United warned last week that a spike in Omicron cases had “had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation”, with many employees required to self-isolate after coming into contact with those infected. Omicron now is the dominant strain in the US.

But severe weather is also a factor. A blanket of snow delayed flights and disrupted roads in the western state of Washington on Sunday, adding to the travel chaos.

In the UK, British Airways has 42 cancellations on Monday, according to FlightAware. London’s Heathrow airport has 47 scrapped flights.