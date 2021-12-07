Featuring a 64MP AI Quad Camera and 40W (22.5W) HUAWEI SuperCharge, the HUAWEI Y9a has become a top player in the mid-range smartphone market and is a top-selling product. Pre-installed with AppGallery, along with Petal Search, HUAWEI Y9a users can easily download a huge number of popular mobile apps onto their phone.

TOP 3 app marketplace in the world: AppGallery has it all

As Huawei’s official app marketplace, AppGallery provides users with global top apps and services, as well as a wide variety of local quality apps. AppGallery is currently available in more than 170 countries and regions, making it the TOP 3 app store in the world.

From news to social networking, entertainment and more, AppGallery covers 18 app categories so you can enjoy a diversified selection of some globally popular apps and services.

To protect user’s personal data and security, the AppGallery has a full-cycle security and protection system, including developer real-name verification, four-step review process, download and installation protection, as well as a prevention mechanism for app operation.

Search and Download things you want through Petal Search

As a search engine, Petal Search has two major features – generic search and app search. Through these you can explore apps, news, images and more. Petal Search lists apps from multiple sources, including AppGallery.

This search and download process can be done with only two steps:

Open the Petal Search app or search widget and enter the name of the app you are looking for. In the result list, select the Apps category to shortlist the content.

Go to the app you need and hit the Install button – Petal Search will direct you to the source so you can start downloading it.

The source might be AppGallery, its official website or third-party platforms such as APKPure. Before the installation starts, your Huawei mobile will request for a security check to scan for any risks.

Other than downloading new apps, users can get updates for existing apps from Petal Search. Just go to Me -> Downloads -> Updates, and select an app to get the update.

The Petal Search widget is pre-installed on the home screen on HUAWEI Y9a.

In addition to app experience, the HUAWEI Y9a appeals to a range of consumers with three colour options: Midnight Black, Space Silver, and Sakura Pink, and has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at GHS1759